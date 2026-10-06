Advance voting begins in Toronto, Mississauga Tuesday

Voters can start casting their ballots for the municipal eleciton in Toronto and Mississauga on Tuesday.

In Toronto, advance voting opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Locations where you can vote will be listed on your Voter ID card.

When you go to vote, take a piece of identification with you that has your name and Toronto address on it to show the election official. It does not need to be photo ID. You can find more details here.

Mississauga advance voting locations open at 9 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Any eligible voter can vote at any of the advance voting locations.

Both the mayoral races in these cities are expected to come down to the wire. In Mississauga, incumbent Carolyn Parrish is facing off against former mayor Bonnie Crombie and councillors Alvin Tedjo and Dipika Damerla.

Meanwhile, incumbent Olivia Chow is facing a challenge from Councillor Brad Bradford and former MP Chris Alexander in Toronto. They will be facing off in a debate Tuesday night at TMU and on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. You can stream both live on CityNews 24/7.

You can find more details about when advance voting is in your municipality here.