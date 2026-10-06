Air Canada flight from Toronto struck by Delta plane at LAX, no injuries reported

An Air Canada flight from Toronto was struck by another aircraft on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

An Air Canada spokesperson told CityNews that flight AC785 was being towed to the gate after landing safely, when the left wing of an Airbus A350-900 operated by Delta Airlines made contact with its tail at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.

There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew.

The Air Canada spokesperson said the aircraft will be taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines confirmed the incident Tuesday afternoon.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels,” the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is investigating.