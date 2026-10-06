Man injured in Scarborough e-bike fire

At least one person was injured when a fire reportedly caused by an e-battery broke out early Tuesday morning in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire was called to Macy Avenue East near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues around 2:45 a.m.

The fire is believed to have started from an e-bike battery in the rear of the building. One man was transported to hospital.

The fire has since been put out and residents have been allowed to return to their homes, but a fire watch has been put in place.

Police say it is not being considered suspicious at this point.