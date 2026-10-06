Business leaders want capital gains deferral to keep money in Canadian firms

The Peace tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. Parliament resumes today following the summer recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2026 7:15 am.

TORONTO — Canadian business leaders are calling on the federal government to reform some of its tax policies in hopes of bolstering investments in domestic firms.

More than 150 investors and executives have signed a letter asking Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne to consider two policies they claim will bolster entrepreneurship in Canada.

The first encourages the country to adopt a program akin to the U.S. qualified small business stock incentive, which allows capital gains from qualified small business stocks to be excluded from federal tax.

The second proposes allowing more entrepreneurs and investors to defer paying some capital gains taxes when proceeds from some domestic business transactions are reinvested in another homegrown venture.

The signatories say deferring but not eliminating the tax would incentivize people who have built successful businesses to put their money to work again rather than take it out of the economy.

The letter was orchestrated by the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association and the Council of Canadian Innovators in hopes of lowering barriers to new investment and getting startups more funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One Toronto-bound lane of the QEW reopens on Burlington Skyway after crash

One of the Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) has reopened following a crash on the Burlington Skyway. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision just before 7 a.m. The...

1h ago

Advance voting begins in Toronto, Mississauga Tuesday

Voters can start casting their ballots for the municipal eleciton in Toronto and Mississauga on Tuesday. In Toronto, advance voting opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Locations where you can...

3h ago

'Heartbreaking': Historic Toronto rooming house tenants face uncertain future as Hydro One expansion moves ahead

Tenants living in a historic downtown Toronto rooming house are scrambling to find new accommodations amid uncertainty over when they may have to leave after learning the property has been sold to Hydro...

1h ago

Police seek public's help finding missing 6-year-old girl last seen in Whitby

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing six-year-old girl who was last seen in Whitby over the weekend. Police say Kaylee, 6, was last...

17m ago

Top Stories

One Toronto-bound lane of the QEW reopens on Burlington Skyway after crash

One of the Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) has reopened following a crash on the Burlington Skyway. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision just before 7 a.m. The...

1h ago

Advance voting begins in Toronto, Mississauga Tuesday

Voters can start casting their ballots for the municipal eleciton in Toronto and Mississauga on Tuesday. In Toronto, advance voting opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Locations where you can...

3h ago

'Heartbreaking': Historic Toronto rooming house tenants face uncertain future as Hydro One expansion moves ahead

Tenants living in a historic downtown Toronto rooming house are scrambling to find new accommodations amid uncertainty over when they may have to leave after learning the property has been sold to Hydro...

1h ago

Police seek public's help finding missing 6-year-old girl last seen in Whitby

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing six-year-old girl who was last seen in Whitby over the weekend. Police say Kaylee, 6, was last...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos