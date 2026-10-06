Carney says Canada at ‘crucial time’ in conversation with Quebec premier-designate

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to questions from journalists as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, before a meeting of the federal cabinet, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2026 10:07 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2026 11:21 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and his cabinet ministers Tuesday pledged to work with the new separatist Parti Québécois government in Quebec through the spirit of co-operative federalism.

On his way into a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Carney told reporters he spoke with Quebec premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon after the PQ won a minority mandate in Monday’s provincial election.

St-Pierre Plamondon has said his separatist party would hold off on calling an independence referendum until after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

Carney called it a “crucial time” for the country, and said it’s important to focus on the now — not issues that are years into the future.

“This is a crucial time for our country, it’s a crucial time for Quebec,” he said. “This is not a time to wait for something a few years down the road. It’s a time to act. It’s a time for boldness.

That’s what this government’s been doing, whether it’s affordable housing, whether it’s in big projects, such as Churchill Falls in Quebec, whether it is in infrastructure — which we see in Quebec, the need for investment there — support for our workers that are being affected by American tariffs.”

Carney said the two leaders discussed some of those issues, including infrastructure funding and support for Quebec workers hurt by the U.S. trade war.

St-Pierre Plamondon told supporters in Montreal he will work with Quebec’s English speakers and with Carney when it serves Quebecers.

St-Pierre Plamondon has opposed the Alto high-speed rail development, a priority project of the Carney government, and has vowed a PQ government would withdraw from the project.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said she remains convinced both the Alto project, as well as the Churchill Falls energy development, will still go ahead.

“I’m convinced because this is in the interest of Quebecers. When it comes to Churchill Falls, it is the biggest investment in clean energy in the entire history of North America … $70 billion in investments,” Joly said.

“When it comes to high-speed rail, we believe that it is an important project for Canada but also specifically for Quebec because it will link the three major cities of Quebec which are Montreal, Trois-Rivières and Quebec (City).”

The minister added the rail link has been a “long-standing ask” by many Quebecers, “including those who voted for the new government.”

Heritage Minister Marc Miller said he would not speculate on the future of these projects but that Ottawa will press its case to the province.

“It’s not really time to speculate today. Alto is important for the country, it’s important for Canada, it’s important for our national unity,” Miller said.

“And we have a job federally to continue to convince Quebecers, Ontarians, and the rest of the country that this is really important for the economy.”

The Parti Québécois won 59 seats in Monday’s election, five seats shy of the 64 needed for a majority government.

The Coalition Avenir Québec was swept out of power in a resounding defeat, failing to win a single seat after eight years in power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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