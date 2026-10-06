Chow and Bradford face off in first Toronto mayoral debate since Alexander dropped out

Toronto Mayoral Debate

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 6, 2026 10:28 am.

Incumbent Olivia Chow and Councillor Brad Bradford will face off Tuesday night in the first Toronto mayoral debate since Chris Alexander dropped out of the race.

Alexander made the announcement earlier on Tuesday, saying he did not see a path to success and wanted to make the decision ahead of advance voting starting.

The debate, hosted by the United Way, will be held at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

The candidates will be asked a wide variety of questions affecting Torontonians, incluidng on affordable housing, affordability, public safety, getting around the city and newcomer services.

Related:

The latest CityNews poll showed Chow with a 17-point lead over Bradford among decided voters with Alexander capturing nine per cent of the vote. It’s unclear where the votes would fall now that he’s dropped out. Nearly 20 per cent of those polled were still undecided.

Advance voting starts at 10 a.m. and runs until Oct. 11 and election day is slated for Oct. 26. 

You can watch the debate live on CityNews 24/7 starting at 7 p.m.

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