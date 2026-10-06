Chow and Bradford trade barbs on housing, affordability and transit in Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidates Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford exchanged barbs Tuesday night in the first debate since Chris Alexander dropped out of the race.

The debate, hosted by the United Way, was held at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

The candidates were asked a wide variety of questions affecting Torontonians, including affordable housing, affordability, public safety, getting around the city and newcomer services.

Here’s how they responded to some of the top issues.

Bradford and Chow spat over housing approach

When it comes to tackling the city’s housing crisis, Bradford painted his housing approach in stark contrast to Chow’s plan.

“You said in the last election that we were going to build 65,000 purpose-built rental homes by 2030,” he noted. “The results are only 1,500 of them have been built – 2 per cent of your target.”

“If we continue at that pace, it’ll take another 115 years,” he added.

Chow shot back accusing Bradford of voting to double development charges.

“That’s not true,” Bradford fired back.

“You were head of the committee,” Chow said. “You created the problems you’re now campaigning to fix! Under your watch building homes got a lot more expensive.”

‘How can people trust you?’: Chow and Bradford differ on affordability

Olivia Chow challenged Brad Bradford on his affordability plan and claimed that he would cut library, transit services and affordable housing to pay for his election promises.

“For years, Councillor Bradford raised the TTC fares, cut transit service,” Chow said. “We lost riders because of your cuts, and now at election time you’re saying the exact opposite.”

“How can people trust you?” she added.

Bradford shot back saying it’s time to “modernize” and conduct an independent line-by-line review of the city’s budget.

“We haven’t done it for 15 years, we probably should,” Bradford said. “I know folks at home look at their budget every week. They look at their credit card statements every month. City Hall should do that, too.”

Bradford promised to fund the city’s capital project without making cuts to frontline services.