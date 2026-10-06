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Chow’s lead over Bradford narrows to 4 points in Toronto mayoral race, latest poll shows

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 6, 2026 10:28 pm.

With Chris Alexander no longer in the race to become Toronto’s next mayor, new polling exclusive to CityNews shows that Olivia Chow’s lead over Brad Bradford has narrowed to four points.

According to polling released by Forum Research Inc. after Tuesday night’s debate, Chow leads the mayoral race among decided and leaning voters with 46 per cent of support compared to Bradford, who follows with 42 per cent of support.

The remaining results suggest that 12 per cent of respondents would vote for someone else.

The poll was conducted on Oct. 6 through telephone surveys with 1,604 randomly selected Toronto residents over the age of 18. It carries a margin of error of 2.45 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Forum Research said the race has tightened considerably since their last poll on Sept. 25 which had Chow with an 11-point lead over Bradford, with 46 per cent over 35 per cent.

Alexander pulled out of the race on Tuesday just a half hour before advance voting was set to begin in the city. With him out of the race, pollsters point to a much closer contest between the two leading candidates.

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