Police seek public’s help finding missing 6-year-old girl last seen in Whitby

Police say Kaylee, 6, was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the area of Dundas Street East and Thickson Road. Photo: DRPS/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 6, 2026 9:01 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing six-year-old girl who was last seen in Whitby over the weekend.

Police say Kaylee, 6, was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the area of Dundas Street East and Thickson Road.

Investigators describe Kaylee as a white female, standing approximately four feet tall with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket with a hood featuring a flower print on the inside, pink pants, and black, white and red shoes.

Police have not released any additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Officers are expected to provide an update at a 10:30 a.m. press conference at Central West Division in Whitby.

Anyone who has seen Kaylee or has information about her whereabouts is being urged to contact Durham Regional Police at 905-579-1520.

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