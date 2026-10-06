Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson, known for ’80s hits like ‘You Are My Lady,’ dies at 70

FILE - Freddie Jackson attends a special screening of "The Magnificent Seven" in New York on Sept. 19, 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press,

Posted October 6, 2026 2:41 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2026 2:54 pm.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson, known for his smooth ’80s hits “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” and “You Are My Lady,” has died. He was 70.

A statement shared by his family on his official Instagram account confirmed Jackson died Monday, three days after his 70th birthday. No cause of death was provided.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever,” the statement read.

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always,” it continued.

Details regarding arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Jackson was born and raised in Harlem, where he learned all about soul music and sang gospel at White Rock Baptist Church. He started his career in the New York club scene, eventually making his way out West with the band Mystic Merlin in the late ’70s. He soon returned to New York and released his debut album, “Rock Me Tonight,” in 1985. His distinctive voice proved to be his superpower: The album, which was quickly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, also led to his two career Grammy nominations. Those were for best new artist and best male R&B vocal performance for the single “You Are My Lady.”

“Rock Me Tonight” also created a new R&B superstar: Jackson became a mainstay of those Billboard charts and a fixture of contemporary urban radio play throughout the ’80s and early ’90s.

His sophomore album, 1987’s “Just Like the First Time,” was also certified platinum.

Jackson shared his kidney disease diagnosis in 2024

In 2024, Jackson revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney disease in a video shared to his social media accounts.

“This journey has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience,” he said in the clip. “It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference.”

At the time, Jackson also revealed he had partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness of the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 7 American adults has chronic kidney disease. As many as 9 in 10 don’t know they have it.

Chronic kidney disease is a condition where the kidneys are damaged and struggle to filter blood. As a result, excess waste and fluids remain and can lead to other health issues, such as heart disease.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

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