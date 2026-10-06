Greater Toronto home sales in September down from year ago, average price also lower

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area in September were down nine per cent compared with a year ago as the average price also edged lower.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales totalled 5,040 in September, down from 5,540 in September 2025.

The result came as the average selling price for the month was $1,006,409, down from $1,060,036 a year earlier.

The composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.7 per cent year-over-year in September.

The board says homebuyers were in a holding pattern in September, as uncertainty surrounding the economy, inflation and borrowing costs weighed on sales.

New listings in September totalled 16,500, down by 14.4 per cent year-over-year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press