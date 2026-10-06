Liberal MP Doly Begum endorses Olivia Chow for reelection as mayor of Toronto

Liberal MP Doly Begum has endorsed incumbent Olivia Chow for mayor of Toronto. X/@oliviachow

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 6, 2026 12:28 pm.

Liberal Member of Parliament for Scarborough Southwest Doly Begum has officially endorsed mayoral candidate Olivia Chow for re-election to Toronto’s top job.

In a video posted to social media, Begum called Chow a “great leader,” who is “compassionate,” “caring,” and “experienced.”

“During moments of crisis like the one we’re facing right now, we need a leader who cares for our city and understands our challenges,” said Begum as she threw her support behind Chow to “fight for our City.”

Begum joins three fellow Liberal Scarborough MPs who have endorsed Chow – Gary Anandasangaree/Guildwood-Rouge Park, Jean Yip/Scarborough-Agincourt and Salma Zahid/Scarborough Centre-Don Valley East.

Rob Oliphant, Liberal MP for Don Valley West has also pledged support to Chow.

Along with MPs, Chow has racked up endorsements from a number of organizations including the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 183 and the Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy helped kick off Chow’s reelection campaign last month, pledging his support to the incumbent as well.

After Chris Alexander dropped out of the mayoral race on Tuesday, Chow is running against Brad Bradford in what is now a two-horse race.

Chow has consistently led the race in multiple polls, with the latest one from Liaison Strategies putting her nine percentage points ahead of Bradford among decided and leaning voters.

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 26 and advanced polls opened Tuesday.

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