Lionel Messi prepares for his final match for Argentina

Argentina's Lionel Messi trains for his final game with the national team, an international friendly soccer match against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) Copyright 2026. The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 6, 2026 6:29 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2026 7:15 am.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Expect lots of tears when Lionel Messi plays a farewell game for Argentina on Tuesday.

The friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires has been dubbed “The Night That No One Wants to End” as Messi plays for his country one last time.

The 39-year-old soccer icon announced his international retirement in the weeks following the World Cup final loss to Spain, saying, “The time has come.”

The Argentine Football Association tempted him to make one last appearance for “the farewell he deserves” and thousands of fans are expected to show their appreciation at Estadio Monumental.

AFA said the match will “transcend sports” and be “full of emotion.”

Messi posted on social media pictures of him arriving to join the national team for the last time and his final training sessions.

“Special moments I know I will miss,” he wrote.

Messi just fell short of winning back-to-back World Cups when defending champion Argentina was beaten by Spain 1-0 in the final in July in New Jersey.

He achieved his ultimate ambition of leading his country to victory four years earlier in Qatar — emulating fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona.

Messi has played 207 games for Argentina and finishes as its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cups. He appeared in a record-tying six World Cups along with his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

He briefly retired from Argentina duty in 2016 then enjoyed his most successful period with the national team, winning Copa Américas in 2021 and ’24, as well as the ’22 World Cup.

He’s continuing at club level with Inter Miami, and recently won the Campeones Cup, his fourth trophy with the team.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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