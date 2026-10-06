McDonald’s sued over AI tool that recommends prices to US franchisees

FILE - McDonald's Golden Arches signs are seen, March 31, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press,

Posted October 6, 2026 4:03 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2026 5:29 pm.

McDonald’s is facing a federal lawsuit that alleges its AI-enhanced pricing tool violates antitrust laws because it shares nonpublic data with franchisees who might be competing in the same market.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Illinois, said McDonald’s pricing tool uses artificial intelligence to collect data that competing franchises wouldn’t normally share, like store-level sales. The Chicago-based burger giant has said it makes the tool available to U.S. franchisees to help them set prices at their individual restaurants.

The lawsuit also blames the pricing system for raising McDonald’s U.S. prices.

“McDonald’s has built and for years deployed its own information-sharing pricing platform, which draws on data from its millions of daily transactions to set menu prices across thousands of U.S. restaurants,” the lawsuit states. “The result is algorithmic price-fixing aimed at customers who are already stretched thin.”

McDonald’s said Tuesday that the lawsuit is “filled with inaccuracies” and it would vigorously defend itself.

“AI does not set menu prices at McDonald’s restaurants – McDonald’s franchisees do,” the company said in a statement. “Optional tools are available to franchisees to help them make the best decisions for their businesses and customers, but these tools do not automate, coordinate or fix pricing in any way.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a consumer, Michael Thomas, of DeKalb, Illinois. According to the lawsuit, Thomas frequently visits McDonald’s and orders a Quarter Pounder with cheese, french fries and a Coke. The lawsuit said Thomas noticed price differences between McDonald’s stores near his home.

McDonald’s said it has used an AI-enhanced pricing tool for more than a decade. The program determines the optimal price for menu items based on a store’s sales, location and other factors, including competitors’ prices.

McDonald’s said that long before adopting the AI-enhanced tool, it collected data and recommended prices to its franchisees, who own and operate 95% of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. stores.

“All we do is provide the context of what’s going on,” a McDonald’s spokesman told The Associated Press. “We don’t have any way to affect the menu pricing in a restaurant.”

But the lawsuit said McDonald’s has “significant leverage over its franchisees” and can pressure them to follow its pricing recommendations.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday with the National Owners Association, which represents McDonald’s franchisees.

McDonald’s has been experimenting with various value strategies in the U.S. and other markets for several years as it tries to win back lower-income consumers, whose visits to fast-food chains have dropped.

But franchisees don’t always follow its guidance. During a conference call with investors in August, McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said only 60% of its U.S. restaurants were offering McDonald’s proposed menu of 10 items for under $3.

“As you know, in our system, that’s not something that we just flip the switch on,” Kempczinski said. “It requires conversations with franchisees.”

The lawsuit asks the judge to certify the case as a class action and to require McDonald’s to pay damages to the class. It also seeks to prevent McDonald’s from enforcing agreements that restrict competition.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow and Bradford face off in first Toronto mayoral debate since Alexander dropped out

Mayoral candidates Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford will face off Tuesday night in the first Toronto mayoral debate since Chris Alexander dropped out of the race. Alexander made the announcement earlier...

8h ago

Air Canada flight from Toronto struck by Delta plane at LAX, no injuries reported

An Air Canada flight from Toronto was struck by another aircraft on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. An Air Canada spokesperson told CityNews that flight AC785 was being towed...

2h ago

Woman found with 'severe injuries' in Vaughan was killed during hit-and-run on Sunday: YRP

A woman who was found with severe injuries near a major road in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon has been pronounced dead, according to York Regional Police. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pine...

updated

40m ago

Washington resident conspired with Canadian school shooter before attack, officials say

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested and charged a 30-year-old from Washington state with encouraging an 18-year-old to commit one of the worst school shootings in Canada's history by offering to livestream the February attack, providing money and sharing advice on how to delete online messages to keep the plot a secret.

2h ago

Top Stories

Chow and Bradford face off in first Toronto mayoral debate since Alexander dropped out

Mayoral candidates Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford will face off Tuesday night in the first Toronto mayoral debate since Chris Alexander dropped out of the race. Alexander made the announcement earlier...

8h ago

Air Canada flight from Toronto struck by Delta plane at LAX, no injuries reported

An Air Canada flight from Toronto was struck by another aircraft on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. An Air Canada spokesperson told CityNews that flight AC785 was being towed...

2h ago

Woman found with 'severe injuries' in Vaughan was killed during hit-and-run on Sunday: YRP

A woman who was found with severe injuries near a major road in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon has been pronounced dead, according to York Regional Police. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pine...

updated

40m ago

Washington resident conspired with Canadian school shooter before attack, officials say

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested and charged a 30-year-old from Washington state with encouraging an 18-year-old to commit one of the worst school shootings in Canada's history by offering to livestream the February attack, providing money and sharing advice on how to delete online messages to keep the plot a secret.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos