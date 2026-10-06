Mississauga mayoral candidate Alvin Tedjo says campaign volunteer attacked with knife while putting up election signs

Mississauga mayoral candidate Alvin Tedjo says a volunteer with his campaign was attacked by a person with a knife while putting up election signs in a residential neighbourhood on Monday night.

Tedjo says thankfully the victim wasn’t seriously injured and a suspect was arrested.

“Last night, one of our volunteers was confronted by a stranger and attacked with a knife while installing election signs,” Tedjo wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “I have spoken with the victim to offer my support as they recover from this altercation. I have also been in touch with Peel police as they investigate this incident.”

CityNews spoke to Tedjo about this incident on Tuesday as he was casting his vote at an advanced polling station. He said the volunteer was with his adult son when he was approached by a stranger who took offence at him putting the sign on the lawn of a home.

“They said ‘We don’t want that here, I don’t want that here’ … and (the volunteer) said ‘the homeowner gave us permission to do this,’ and then it escalated from there.”

The alleged attack took place in the Truscott Drive and Southdown Road area at around 7:30 p.m., Tedjo said.

When asked about the victim’s injuries, Tedjo said he wasn’t aware of the full details, but that “a knife was brandished and put in his face and he was hurt by it and police are investigating.”

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson confirmed that a 60-year-old man was arrested and charged “after an individual placing an election campaign sign in Mississauga was allegedly threatened with a knife on the evening of Oct. 5.”

The suspect’s name was not released. He’s facing a single count of assault with a weapon.

“The victim was able to disarm the suspect and sustained minor injuries,” the spokesperson added.

Tedjo, meanwhile, condemned the attack, saying while people may disagree on politics, “no one should ever face violence for participating in our democracy or working to make our city a better place.”

It’s not the first ugly incident connected to the upcoming municipal elections. Last week, Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie filed a police report after she says she was threatened by someone who said if attended yesterday’s debate she would face “serious consequences.”

Crombie did attend the debate, and Peel Regional Police have confirmed they are investigating the threat. While casting her advanced vote on Tuesday, Crombie touched on the incident.

“We certainly have seen an uptick in some very negative behaviour. I’ve just gotten off the phone with Alvin Tedjo when I heard about the volunteer attacked with a knife. That is completely unacceptable. I hope the person is alright,” Crombie said.

Candidates Carolyn Parrish and Dipika Damerla also commented on the alleged attack.

“The terrible incident with Tedjo’s worker is shocking,” Parrish said. “No act of violence is to be tolerated in our City.”

Damerla called the incident “deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

“I’m praying for the volunteer and wishing them a full and speedy recovery. Volunteers are the heart of every campaign. We may disagree on politics, but ultimately, we all want a better Mississauga. There is absolutely no place for violence in our democracy.”

Crombie admitted that the tone surrounding the Mississauga race has been rather unpleasant, with the bad blood spilling over in the first mayoral debate last Thursday involving the four top candidates.

“The tone, the lack of civility, the lack of decorum has really been increasing, the behaviour last Thursday night was frankly rather Trumpian.”