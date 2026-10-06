Stellantis workers to vote on whether to authorize strike, if talks break down

The union representing more than 9,000 Stellantis workers in Canada says its members will soon take a strike vote.

The vote Unifor will host on Oct. 17 and 18 will determine whether workers want to authorize the bargaining committee to call a strike, if talks later break down.

If workers vote in favour of a strike, it does not automatically mean they will walk off the job.

Unifor says it is moving toward a strike vote because the bargaining committee and the company are at an impasse over several key issues, including job security and the future of the Brampton, Ont., assembly plant Stellantis wants to sell.

It says a strike remains a last resort but frames walking off the job as a lever it can use to reach an agreement.

Unifor expects to announce the results of the strike vote on Oct. 19. The company previously reached deals with the other two major automakers operating in Canada, Ford and General Motors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press