Tenants living in a historic downtown Toronto rooming house are scrambling to find new accommodations amid uncertainty over when they may have to leave after learning the property has been sold to Hydro One for a planned infrastructure expansion.

Residents of 28–30 Cecil St., near College Street and Spadina Avenue and just outside of Kensington Market, say they were informed in August that they would need to vacate the building by Nov. 30. The move would clear the way for Hydro One to acquire the property and potentially expand the adjacent Cecil Transformer Station, which supplies electricity to downtown Toronto.

For tenant Zaid Arafadh, a University of Toronto student, the prospect of leaving has been difficult.

“The rent is affordable, which is great for us,” Arafadh said. “I go to U of T, which is really close by, and even during the winter it’s not a big commute. It’s lovely living here.

“It was really heartbreaking that I have to leave,” he said.

The house, built in 1881, has long provided relatively affordable housing in the city’s core. While it is listed on Toronto’s heritage register, it does not have full heritage designation, meaning it is not protected from demolition or significant alterations.

Adding to tenants’ concerns is uncertainty surrounding the timeline. While residents received a letter indicating they would need to move out by the end of November because the property had been sold, Hydro One says the transaction has not yet been finalized. As a result, no formal eviction notices have been issued under Ontario’s Residential Tenancies Act.

Residents of 28–30 Cecil St., near College Street and Spadina Avenue, say they were informed in August that they would need to vacate the building by Nov. 30. Photo: CityNews.

Uncertainty lingers for Toronto tenants

The situation has left some tenants unsure of when they may ultimately have to leave.

Arafadh, who is in the middle of the academic year, said the timing has been especially challenging.

“I don’t want to move out during December,” he said. “I have finals in December as well.”

At least one tenant told CityNews they have been informed by the landlord they may be able to remain in the building until the end of the year.

Many of the residents are students who say affordable rental options in the neighbourhood are scarce.

“When you lose 20 to 25 rooms in a neighbourhood, these are rooms that are at the low-end cost factor for accommodations, and that’s never a good thing,” said George Traini of the Baldwin Village Community Association.

For residents forced to relocate, finding comparable housing has proven difficult

In a statement, Hydro One said the Cecil Transformer Station plays a critical role in supplying electricity to downtown Toronto and requires upgrades to meet growing demand.

The utility said it examined alternative options but determined the nearly 50-year-old facility next door does not have sufficient space for the updated equipment needed to support future growth.

Arafadh said his new accommodation costs roughly the same as his current room but offers significantly less space and fewer amenities.

“The room is much smaller and it’s a basement as well, while it’s the main floor here,” he said. “The standard of living is definitely lower.”

Neighbourhood advocates say they understand the need for infrastructure improvements but hope Hydro One will work with the community to preserve some of the area’s historic character if the project moves forward.

“The building itself, it would be awfully nice if Hydro One could save the facade of the building to soften the effect when you’re walking on the street,” Traini said.