A 30-year-old has been arrested in Western Washington and charged with conspiracy to murder in a foreign country in connection with the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday morning.

Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd shared details of the arrest at 12 p.m. PCT.

(U.S. Attorney General’s Office livestream via Facebook)

The Attorney General’s Office says law enforcement leaders from the U.S. and Canada will join in on the announcement, scheduled to take place in Seattle.

The announcement was made in a statement issued Tuesday morning. The statement didn’t provide any further information as to the identity of the person arrested.

The person is scheduled to appear at the U.S. District Courthouse at 2 p.m.

On Feb. 10, 2026, the small B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge was struck by tragedy after 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed her mother and brother at their home before killing five students and an educator at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

Van Rootselaar then shot herself dead.

Details revealed since the shooting say the killer was coached and given tactical advice about how to conduct a mass killing by an artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI said shortly after the murders that it shut down the killer’s first ChatGPT account but she opened a second account that wasn’t discovered until after the killings.

An article published by U.S. magazine Mother Jones in September said ChatGPT gave Van Rootselaar advice about how to circumvent its own safeguards by describing mass shooting scenarios in prompts as fictional or hypothetical.

— With files from The Canadian Press

More to come.