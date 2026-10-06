Woman found with severe injuries in Vaughan

York Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found with severe injuries near a major road in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Pine Valley Drive, near Major Mackenzie and Ballantyne Drives, just before 3 p.m.

The woman’s condition and the cause of her injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said roads in the area will be closed for an unknown amount of time for an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.