Boy, 13, arrested after threats to shoot students at high school posted online

A Guelph Police Service patch can be seen on an officer's shoulder. (CityNews file photo)

By Christine Clark

Posted October 7, 2026 8:52 am.

A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after threats of a potential shooting at a Guelph high school were made online this week.

Tuesday afternoon, the school’s principal reached out to Guelph police about the alleged comments posted in an online chat.

The comments reportedly targeted two specific students and the wider school community.

Tuesday night, just a few hours later, a 13-year-old boy was arrested at his home and charged.

“The Guelph Police Service recognizes the importance of school safety and how threats of this nature can be difficult for students, staff, and their families,” said police.

“Police take incidents like this extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with school boards to help identify the individuals responsible and lay the appropriate criminal charges when a suspect is identified.”

The young teen is facing three counts of uttering threats and was held in custody for a bail hearing Wednesday.

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