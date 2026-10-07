California man sentenced to 10 years in major Canada-U.S. drug trafficking conspiracy

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that Parampreet Singh, 60, of Davis, Calif., was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute multiple controlled substances. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2026 10:02 am.

A California man who led a cross-border drug trafficking operation involving cocaine, heroin, opium and ketamine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $2 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Parampreet Singh, 60, of Davis, Calif., was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute multiple controlled substances.

According to court documents, Singh was identified as the leader and organizer of a conspiracy that coordinated large-scale drug transactions in Canada. Prosecutors said Singh and several co-conspirators operated the scheme from California, using encrypted cellphone applications to arrange narcotics deals involving cocaine, heroin, opium and ketamine.

Authorities said Singh worked alongside co-defendants Ranvir Singh, 43, of Sacramento, Calif., and Amandeep Multani, 38, of Roseville, Calif., among others, to facilitate the drug transactions.

Between October 2020 and April 2021, the group coordinated sales to undercover officers totalling approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of opium, two kilograms of ketamine and multiple heroin samples. The transactions generated approximately $637,600 CAD and $75,190 USD through deals conducted in Canada and Sacramento.

Prosecutors also alleged that between September 2020 and April 2021, Singh and his co-conspirators repeatedly offered to sell up to 100 kilograms of cocaine, 25 kilograms of heroin, 100 kilograms of opium and 200 kilograms of ketamine.

Singh pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2025.

The investigation was led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, York Regional Police (YRP), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Placer County Special Investigations Unit.

One of Singh’s co-defendants, Multani, pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2022, and agreed to cooperate fully with U.S. authorities. He was sentenced to time served on Dec. 10, 2025, after spending more than four years and eight months in custody.

Meanwhile, Ranvir Singh was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 15, 2025, of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ketamine and one count of cocaine distribution. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1, 2026.

Federal prosecutors said Ranvir Singh faces a maximum statutory penalty of life imprisonment and a $10 million fine. Any sentence will ultimately be determined by the court after considering federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

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