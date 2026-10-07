Jessie Reyez, Drake to be honoured for songwriting at SOCAN Awards

Jessie Reyez performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2026 11:01 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2026 11:09 am.

TORONTO — Jessie Reyez and Drake will be toasted with special achievement honours at the 2026 SOCAN Awards.

The two Toronto hip-hop and R&B heavyweights are among the artists being celebrated at the annual gala for Canadian songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Reyez will receive the international achievement award for “representing Canada on the global stage” and “influencing music and culture with her talent.” The Canadian-Colombian artist has won several Juno Awards and collaborated with superstars including Eminem and Beyoncé.

Drake will claim his fifth consecutive award for songwriter of the year in the performer category for “his unmatched influence on music worldwide.”

The Toronto rap star made history earlier this year by shattering several Billboard records with his triple-album release, including the longstanding title previously held by Michael Jackson for most No. 1s by a solo male artist.

The SOCAN Awards will take place Oct. 26 at Rebel nightclub in Toronto, and will be hosted by actor Andrew Phung and TV personality Arisa Cox.

SOCAN, which stands for the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada, is a non-profit that manages licensing fees and protects the rights of homegrown songwriters.

Among other honourees this year are Toronto rapper Maestro Fresh Wes and producers Anthony Davis and Peter Davis for their 1989 hit “Let Your Backbone Slide.”

SOCAN says the song, which was the first single from a Canadian hip-hop artist to go gold in the country, is a “global success story.”

Quebec singer-songwriter Peter Peter will take home the global impact award for composing the original music for Crave’s hit hockey romance “Heated Rivalry.”

Calgary singer-songwriter-producer Jenna Andrews will receive the songwriter of the year award in the non-performer category for co-writing and co-producing several songs on the soundtrack for Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Toronto’s Nathan Micay will get the breakout composer award for making waves by scoring HBO’s hit high-finance drama “Industry.”

Victoria singer-songwriter Jade LeMac will be presented the breakout songwriter award for being “one of the most exciting new voices in Canadian music.”

All winners receive “The SOCAN,” a trophy that also functions as a musical instrument. Its five custom bronze crotales will be tuned this year to the notes from “Let Your Backbone Slide.”

Last month, SOCAN launched a lawsuit against U.S. artificial intelligence company Suno, alleging the AI music generator copied songs in its repertoire without permission or compensation.

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