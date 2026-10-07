Live-in caregiver, 60, killed in Vaughan hit-and-run, driver urged to turn themselves in

Photo shows a crime scene in Vaughan on Tues. Oct. 6, 2026. (Traffic Cam)

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 7, 2026 11:33 am.

A 60-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has been identified as the victim in a Vaughan hit-and-run as York police urge the driver involved to turn themselves in.

The woman, who police say was a live-in caregiver on her way to work, got off a bus at Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She was walking northbound along the narrow shoulder of Pine Valley when she was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling northbound.

The drive involved fled the scene.

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York police media officer Kevin Nebrija says she was found by a passerby who noticed a suitcase that belonged to the victim on the side of the road on Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say her next-of-kin has been notified but they are not sharing her name at this time. Police added that she hadn’t been reported missing.

When asked why she wasn’t found for nearly 48 hours, Nebrija said the area where she had been walking was somewhat isolated.

“Once you travel north of Major Mackenize on Pine Valley, it does become a bit more dense in terms of foliage and grass and so where the female was located was a bit off of the roadway so someone driving by wouldn’t see it right away,” said Nebrija.  

Nebrija is urging the driver involved to turn themselves in, adding based on her injuries, the driver would’ve known they had hit someone. No vehicle description is available.

He also encouraged any automobile repair shops to be on the lookout for a vehicle that has sustained damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian and to contact police.

If anyone has any information or dashcam footage related to this incident, they are also encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 

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