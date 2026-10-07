Man injured in Markham shooting, suspect outstanding: police

The scene at a commercial property in Markham where a shooting sent one man to a hospital on October 7, 2026 (Khaled Mansour/ CityNews)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 7, 2026 1:31 pm.

A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Markham.

York Regional Police were called to Bay Thorn Drive and Yonge Street just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a commercial plaza.

Officers say the suspect fled the scene. Meanwhile, the victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to investigators.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Government to exclude people who solely suffer from mental illness from MAID

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will table legislation in the fall to indefinitely exclude people who solely suffer from mental illness from medical assistance in dying.

2h ago

Key dates in the evolution of Canada's medically assisted dying laws

OTTAWA — Canadian Justice Minister Sean Fraser and Health Minister Marjorie Michel announced two major decisions for the "path forward" in medically assisted dying on Wednesday. Fraser said the government has decided not to proceed with expanding MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. He also said the government would table legislation to allow people to give advance consent to MAID if they are suffering from an incurable illness that will take away their capacity to give consent later.

3h ago

Live-in caregiver, 60, killed in Vaughan hit-and-run, driver urged to turn themselves in

A 60-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has been identified as the victim in a Vaughan hit-and-run as York police urge the driver involved to turn themselves in. The woman, who police say was a live-in...

4h ago

'Suffered long enough': Transit expected to be centre stage as Chow, Bradford go head-to-head in Scarborough-centric debate

When Toronto mayoral candidates Brad Bradford and Olivia Chow face off in a Scarborough-centric debate on Wednesday night, transit will be front and centre. For too long, Scarborough residents have...

4h ago

Top Stories

Government to exclude people who solely suffer from mental illness from MAID

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will table legislation in the fall to indefinitely exclude people who solely suffer from mental illness from medical assistance in dying.

2h ago

Key dates in the evolution of Canada's medically assisted dying laws

OTTAWA — Canadian Justice Minister Sean Fraser and Health Minister Marjorie Michel announced two major decisions for the "path forward" in medically assisted dying on Wednesday. Fraser said the government has decided not to proceed with expanding MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. He also said the government would table legislation to allow people to give advance consent to MAID if they are suffering from an incurable illness that will take away their capacity to give consent later.

3h ago

Live-in caregiver, 60, killed in Vaughan hit-and-run, driver urged to turn themselves in

A 60-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has been identified as the victim in a Vaughan hit-and-run as York police urge the driver involved to turn themselves in. The woman, who police say was a live-in...

4h ago

'Suffered long enough': Transit expected to be centre stage as Chow, Bradford go head-to-head in Scarborough-centric debate

When Toronto mayoral candidates Brad Bradford and Olivia Chow face off in a Scarborough-centric debate on Wednesday night, transit will be front and centre. For too long, Scarborough residents have...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos