Man injured in Markham shooting, suspect outstanding: police

A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Markham.

York Regional Police were called to Bay Thorn Drive and Yonge Street just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a commercial plaza.

Officers say the suspect fled the scene. Meanwhile, the victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to investigators.