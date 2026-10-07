Toronto police are investigating after several Israeli flags were deliberately set on fire outside a North York church early Wednesday morning in an incident now being examined by the force’s Hate Crime Unit.

Police say officers were called to the area of Sunrise Avenue and O’Connor Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports that multiple Israeli flags had been lit on fire.

The flags were located outside Word of Faith International Christian Centre, a church at 65 Sunrise Ave. No injuries were reported.

In an update provided to CityNews, Toronto police confirmed the incident is being investigated by the Hate Crime Unit.

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford condemned the incident, describing it as an act of intimidation directed at both the Jewish community and local worshippers.

“Early this morning, someone set Israeli flags on fire outside a church in North York,” Bradford said in a statement. “Thankfully, no one was hurt. This was not a protest. It was an act of intimidation, aimed at the Jewish community and, it seems, Christian residents right here in Toronto and at a place of worship.”

Bradford thanked Toronto Fire Services for responding quickly and urged anyone who may have information, surveillance footage or dashcam video from the area around Sunrise Avenue and O’Connor Drive to contact authorities.

“Fire and hate, together, on a residential street before dawn. That’s meant to frighten people, and everyone in this city should say plainly that it has no place here.”

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.