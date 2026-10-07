One person seriously injured in two vehicle crash in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police investigate a serious crash involving a dump truck and a car in Caledon on October 7, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By John Marchesan

Posted October 7, 2026 8:54 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2026 9:37 pm.

One person is in hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle crash in Caledon.

Provincial police say the crash involved a dump truck and a car on eastbound Mayfield Road just past Bramalea Road just before 4 p.m.

According to paramedics, one person was airlifted by ORNGE ambulance to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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