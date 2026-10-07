Police looking to identify suspect is alleged sex assault at Main Street subway station
Posted October 7, 2026 11:09 am.
Toronto police are looking to identify a man in relation with a sexual assault investigation at a TTC subway station last week.
Police responded to a call for a sexual assault at Main Street subway station around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Police say the victim got off the eastbound train and went to the mezzanine level of the station when a man came up behind her and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man then fled the area on foot. The victim had no physical injuries.
The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man with a large build, short brown hair, a light beard and a cross tattoo on his left wrist. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, glasses, off white Nike sneakers and a back and white Air Jordan backpack at the time of the alleged assault.
Police have released images of the man and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.