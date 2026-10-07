Police looking to identify suspect is alleged sex assault at Main Street subway station

Toronto police are looking to identify a man in relation with a sexual assault investigation at a TTC subway station last week.

Police responded to a call for a sexual assault at Main Street subway station around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Police say the victim got off the eastbound train and went to the mezzanine level of the station when a man came up behind her and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man then fled the area on foot. The victim had no physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man with a large build, short brown hair, a light beard and a cross tattoo on his left wrist. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, glasses, off white Nike sneakers and a back and white Air Jordan backpack at the time of the alleged assault.

Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault at Main Street subway station on Sept. 30, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Police have released images of the man and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.