Police search for man previously arrested in violent Scarborough home invasion and stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who is on the run after being previously arrested in connection with a violent home invasion at the beginning of this year.

Investigators say just before 11:30 p.m. on January 22, two men forced their way into a home in the Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road area, allegedly assaulting one person in the home while demanding cash.

A second person in the home was allegedly stabbed by one of the suspects before they fled the scene, according to police.

On May 4, police arrested 32-year-old Francisco Garcia Arroyo and charged him with two counts of robbery with a weapons and aggravated assault.

Then, on July 16, investigators arrested 22-year-old Ricardo Romero Gonzales and charged him with two counts of robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault. He was released on bail on the condition he wear GPS ankle monitor.

On September 16, police were notified that Gonzales had tampered, and, or potentially cut off his ankle bracelet. He failed to show up for a court date on September 22 and a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to comply with a release order.

Gonzales is described as five-feet-seven with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He is known to frequent the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area, according to police.