Matthews scores OT winner as Maple Leafs come back to beat Predators 5-4

The No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs scored on Nashville Predators netminder Juuse Saros in the second period of his fourth professional game Tuesday.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2026 7:13 am.

Auston Matthews scored at 4:46 of a chaotic overtime and added three assists in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs erased a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Tuesday.

Matthews buried a rebound after William Nylander took the puck to the net in the extra period to end a wild night at Scotiabank Arena.

Nylander, No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna — with his first in the NHL — John Tavares and Jack Roslovic had the other goals for Toronto (2-2-0), which got 21 saves from Anthony Stolarz.

McKenna took a pass from Matthews and ripped his first in the NHL upstairs on Saros at 14:31 of the second before dropping to one knee in celebration. The 18-year-old also picked up an assist on Tavares’ goal for his first professional point. Nylander chipped in two assists and Roslovic added one.

Steven Stamkos scored twice to move into 17th place on the NHL’s all-time list for Nashville (1-1-1), while Nils Hoglander added two of his own. Juuse Saros made 33 stops. Filip Forsberg chipped in a pair of assists.

Stamkos opened the scoring at 7:13 of the first period on a power play after Stolarz made a couple of huge stops. Nashville doubled its lead at 9:08 when Hoglander collected a rebound off the end boards and slotted it home before making it 3-0 at 3:03 of the second on another tap-in.

Tavares got Toronto going off the rush at 4:56 of the middle period — McKenna picked up the primary assist — and Nylander connected on a man advantage at 6:58 to make it 3-2. Stamkos scored his second to restore a two-goal lead at 13:30, but McKenna buried his first in the NHL just 61 seconds later.

Roslovic tied things at 8:54 of the third when he went bar down on Saros to set up the late drama that included Toronto failing to connect a 3-on-0 in OT before Matthews fired past Saros for the victory.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his overtime goal against the Nashville Predators with William Nylander (88) in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two-thirds of Torontonians think mayor, city council are out of touch: poll

Nearly two-thirds, 64 per cent, of Torontonians think the mayor and city council are out of touch with what residents want and need, according to a new poll. The Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews...

1h ago

'Suffered long enough': Transit expected to be centre stage as Chow, Bradford go head-to-head in Scarborough-centric debate

When Toronto mayoral candidates Brad Bradford and Olivia Chow face off in a Scarborough-centric debate on Wednesday night, transit will be front and centre. For too long, Scarborough residents have...

1h ago

Chow and Bradford trade barbs on housing, affordability and transit in Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidates Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford exchanged barbs Tuesday night in the first debate since Chris Alexander dropped out of the race.  The debate, hosted by the United Way,...

10h ago

Anniversary of Gaza war marks 3 years of pain for Canadians with ties to Middle East

OTTAWA — Edmonton mother Salomy Abusalim is running out of excuses to give her son when he asks why his dad is still in Gaza.

1h ago

Top Stories

Two-thirds of Torontonians think mayor, city council are out of touch: poll

Nearly two-thirds, 64 per cent, of Torontonians think the mayor and city council are out of touch with what residents want and need, according to a new poll. The Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews...

1h ago

'Suffered long enough': Transit expected to be centre stage as Chow, Bradford go head-to-head in Scarborough-centric debate

When Toronto mayoral candidates Brad Bradford and Olivia Chow face off in a Scarborough-centric debate on Wednesday night, transit will be front and centre. For too long, Scarborough residents have...

1h ago

Chow and Bradford trade barbs on housing, affordability and transit in Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidates Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford exchanged barbs Tuesday night in the first debate since Chris Alexander dropped out of the race.  The debate, hosted by the United Way,...

10h ago

Anniversary of Gaza war marks 3 years of pain for Canadians with ties to Middle East

OTTAWA — Edmonton mother Salomy Abusalim is running out of excuses to give her son when he asks why his dad is still in Gaza.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos