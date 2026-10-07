Woman arrested for allegedly stealing purses from senior citizens in Weston neighbourhood

Toronto police have arrested a woman who allegedly stole purses from senior citizens while they were shopping in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.

Police say between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, the accused went to various stores in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area and allegedly targeted senior citizens who would place their purses or handbags in the upper area of their shopping cart.

She would then wait for them to turn their attention away and allegedly seize the opportunity to grab their purse and flee the store.

On Oct. 6, police responded to a call for a suspect matching the accused’s description and Ashante Whittaker, 29, was arrested.

She is charged with four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and two counts of fraud under $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8. 2027.

Photos of the accused have been released and investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

As the holiday season approaches, Toronto Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and keep an eye on their belongings when attending events or shopping in crowded places.

They advise taking the following steps to avoid becoming a victim of theft:

Always keep your personal items secure and where you can see them

Use zipped bags, cross-body straps, and internal pockets to reduce the risk of pickpocketing

Avoid keeping wallets and phones in your back pocket

Do not leave parcels or shopping bags unattended, even for a short while

Store items in the trunk of your vehicle before arriving at your destination and make sure all your doors and windows are locked

Stay vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings. Report any suspicious behavior to on-site security or the Toronto Police Service

