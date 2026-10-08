Canadian investor and philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies at age 101

Stephen Jarislowsky, poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. (Mandatory credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2026 3:35 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2026 4:20 pm.

MONTREAL — Canadian investment manager, ethical business proponent and philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky has died. He was 101.

Jarislowsky, who was born in Germany in 1925, founded Jarislowsky Fraser & Co. from scratch in 1955 and built the Montreal firm into what was at one point Canada’s largest pension fund manager.

After working in Kingston, Ont., Montreal and New York, he returned to Montreal to found his eponymous firm with $100 of his money and $50 from a partner.

He led Jarislowsky Fraser for more than six decades before stepping down in 2012, by which time the firm was managing around $40 billion in assets.

Scotiabank bought the firm in 2018 for $950 million.

His business success made him worth some US$3.9 billion, according to Forbes, a pool of wealth he used to donate many millions of dollars including to establish dozens of research chairs at Canadian universities.

He had received honorary degrees from 20 universities, his family said in a statement announcing his death.

Among other honours he received were the Order of Canada. His citation at the time of his promotion to Companion of the Order reads in part: “Known for his generosity of spirit, he has been unwavering in his support of higher education, establishing university chairs and institutes in diverse academic areas, including medicine, management and the arts.”

It also noted his outspoken advocacy for strong corporate governance practices, as well as his continued defence of the rights and interests of shareholders.

In recent years, he introduced five endowed chairs intended to educate the next generation of government leaders. Jarislowsky said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other recent shifts toward totalitarianism raised concerning parallels of the political threats he saw in his childhood.

“People need to understand historical experiences in order to prevent repeating them,” Jarislowsky said in a 2022 statement, when he announced a $10 million gift to establish the chairs at five Canadian universities focused on training future politicians.

“Once democracy disappears in a country, it takes years to re-establish if it is even possible.”

The Jarislowsky Foundation, launched in 1991, funded almost 48 research chairs in areas of democracy, governance, the environment, health and Canadian art, donating about $10 million a year, said the University of Saskatchewan when the foundation established a new chair in regenerative agriculture.

Universities have marked his civic works and donations with at least a dozen honorary degrees and in other, more novel ways, including McMaster University planting 99 trees to mark his 99th birthday.

His own university studies included a degree in mechanical engineering at Cornell University, a master’s degree in Far Eastern studies from the University of Chicago and a master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Along with research donations, Jarislowsky also served on numerous civic, charitable and corporate boards, and pushed for better leadership and accountability in business.

He co-founded the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance in 2002 to help empower shareholders to hold executives to account and restore confidence in capital markets. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations of Quebec.

He leaves behind his wife Gail and three children.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario narrows out-of-country drug funding rules after cancer patient court victory

An Ontario man with Stage 4 melanoma says the province has effectively blocked access to public funding for out-of-country drug treatments in response to his attempts to urgently seek therapy in the United...

2h ago

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

7h ago

Province to begin removing Bloor West bike lanes on Tuesday, Chow calls move 'outrageous'

CityNews has learned the province of Ontario will begin removing bike lanes along a stretch of Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Tuesday, with Olivia Chow calling the move "outrageous." Chow said she...

4h ago

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ontario narrows out-of-country drug funding rules after cancer patient court victory

An Ontario man with Stage 4 melanoma says the province has effectively blocked access to public funding for out-of-country drug treatments in response to his attempts to urgently seek therapy in the United...

2h ago

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

7h ago

Province to begin removing Bloor West bike lanes on Tuesday, Chow calls move 'outrageous'

CityNews has learned the province of Ontario will begin removing bike lanes along a stretch of Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Tuesday, with Olivia Chow calling the move "outrageous." Chow said she...

4h ago

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos