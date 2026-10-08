Fuel tax pause offers bigger break to higher-income families: budget watchdog

A person pumps gas in Montreal on Thursday, April 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2026 10:11 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2026 10:59 am.

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s gas tax pause is offering a bigger break at the pumps to the households that earn the most largely because they buy more fuel, the parliamentary budget officer says in a new report.

The federal government temporarily suspended the federal excise tax on gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in April. The pause was supposed to end on Sept. 7 but the government announced last month it would extend that pause into 2027.

Half the tax rate will be reapplied starting Feb. 1 and the tax will be restored to the full rate on April 1.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Annette Ryan said in a new report Thursday that the total tax pause will save the average family $276 over the course of the roughly one year it’s in place.

But those savings increase for families in higher tax brackets. The PBO estimates that families in the highest income quintile can expect to save an average of $468, while those in the lowest quintile would see just $132 in relief.

Fuel costs often make up a bigger share of lower-income families’ total budgets but households that earn more also typically spend more at the pumps.

The Liberals paused the fuel excise tax to offer Canadians relief from a global energy shock driven by the war in Iran.

The government has not provided a per-family estimate of tax savings from the program. Ottawa says the suspension removes roughly 10 cents from a litre of gasoline and four cents from a litre of diesel.

John Fragos, spokesperson for Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, said the fuel tax pause is a blanket measure that applies evenly to all Canadians based on how much they’re driving.

The Liberals’ other major affordability program, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, is income-tested and proportionally benefits lower-income households with direct payments, he noted.

Fragos also said that the relief on diesel costs can also pass through Canadian supply chains. Those savings per fuel litre can cut costs for businesses and bring down final prices for consumers on store shelves, he argued.

The PBO noted its estimates assume total savings from the tax break are passed on by producers, but those projections could be affected if corporations retain those savings.

The budget office expects the total cost of the fuel tax pause will be $4.9 billion, just under the federal government’s estimate of $5.3 billion.

The federal Conservatives attempted to pass a motion this week to extend the tax break and cut other fees associated with diesel production, but the proposal was voted down by other parties in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

1h ago

OSAP freeze raises alarm bells for Ontario career college students

Students in career colleges across Ontario have been left confused and concerned for their futures following a Ford government decision on Tuesday to pause financial aid payments due to suspected criminal...

30m ago

Hamilton fire responds to 2 house explosions Thursday morning

Hamilton firefighters have responded to two house explosions in two different areas of the city on Thursday morning. One of the explosions occured on Springside Drive near Twenty Road East and Upper...

31m ago

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

1h ago

OSAP freeze raises alarm bells for Ontario career college students

Students in career colleges across Ontario have been left confused and concerned for their futures following a Ford government decision on Tuesday to pause financial aid payments due to suspected criminal...

30m ago

Hamilton fire responds to 2 house explosions Thursday morning

Hamilton firefighters have responded to two house explosions in two different areas of the city on Thursday morning. One of the explosions occured on Springside Drive near Twenty Road East and Upper...

31m ago

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos