Hamilton fire responds to 2 house explosions Thursday morning

Footage captures a house explosion on Springside Drive in Hamilton.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 8, 2026 12:05 pm.

Hamilton firefighters have responded to two house explosions in two different areas of the city on Thursday morning.

One of the explosions occured on Springside Drive near Twenty Road East and Upper James Street while the other occured on Lampton Place near Brampton Street and Parkdale Avenue.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured in either of the blasts or what caused the explosions.

Damage after a house explosion on Springside Drive in Hamilton.
Damage after a house explosion on Springside Drive in Hamilton.

Hamilton Fire is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.

More to come

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