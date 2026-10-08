Man in his 70s critically injured after being struck by vehicle in East York

Toronto police investigate after a man in his 70s was struck by a vehicle in East York on October 8, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted October 8, 2026 10:50 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2026 11:14 pm.

A man in his 70s suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area just before 8 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Paramedics say a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

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