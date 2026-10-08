Man in his 70s critically injured after being struck by vehicle in East York
Posted October 8, 2026 10:50 pm.
Last Updated October 8, 2026 11:14 pm.
A man in his 70s suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.
Toronto police say they were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area just before 8 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.
Paramedics say a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.