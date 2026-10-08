Mississauga mayoral candidates talk redeveloping Living Arts Centre, platform policy planks

With two-and-a-half weeks to go until Mississauga election day, talk about potentially redeveloping a notable chunk of the city’s downtown entered into the campaign on Thursday as mayoral candidates put forward various policy ideas and focuses.

While unveiling the remaining parts of her campaign platform, Bonnie Crombie said she wants to put a stop to studying the potential demolition of the Living Arts Centre as part of a massive redevelopment project.

“I will cancel Carolyn Parrish’s proposed redevelopment of the Living Arts Centre and surrounding civic lands, a $2.5-billion vanity project at a time when residents are struggling with everyday bills; this is the wrong priority,” she told reporters, arguing any potential municipal funding should be redirected to other priorities and initiatives.

The Living Arts Centre, located just north of Mississauga city hall and west of Square One, opened in 1997. It has a 1,300-seat main auditorium along with various meeting rooms and exhibition spaces.

Earlier in 2026, Mississauga city council voted to begin a study and consultation process that could ultimately result in a downtown transformation. The major part of the planning centres around potentially replacing the Living Arts Centre and a nearby park, which totals around 12 acres, with a new convention centre, hotel, music hub, offices, apartments and retail spaces. It is not clear when a possible vote on whether or not to proceed with that vision could be held.

While making an announcement on providing additional infrastructure and supports for Ridgeway Plaza as part of a broader small business plan, Alvin Tedjo rejected the idea of proceeding with the potential massive redevelopment.

“The mayor’s plan to build a $2.5-billion convention centre is a terrible idea; no one is asking for this. They’re also going to be taking out the parkland and the parking in the area. That green space is so valued for the residents who live in that area,” he said, adding he wants residents to help determine the future for the area and is open to potentially renovating the Living Arts Centre.

Dipika Damerla also rejected the idea, saying she wants to proceed with a vision for downtown Mississauga that is focused on a health care innovation district.

“[It] will bring young talent and make Mississauga the Silicon Valley of commercializing health care innovation,” she said, pointing to existing and upcoming hospital and education infrastructure in the city and region.

Speaking with CityNews ahead of an apartment groundbreaking in Port Credit Thursday afternoon, Parrish said she backs the proposed redevelopment concept. She said a majority of the required funding would come from the private sector and noted there would be an elevated park for residents to use.

“I think it’s a fabulous job creator. I think it’s a wonderful way to increase our income and taxes at the City and to enliven our city centre, it’s perfect,” she said.

“We’re a modern city and we’re looking at modern ideas.”

Parrish said if the plan proceeded, the Living Arts Centre would not be torn down until a new building gets erected. She also said the convention centre could be as big as 300,000 square feet and added she would like to see a five-star hotel opened to support the redevelopment.

Mississauga mayoral candidates continue tabling ideas, priorities as advance voting continues

As advance voting continues in Mississauga until the end of Sunday, the leading Mississauga mayoral candidates continue to put forward policy ideas and focuses.

During her announcement Thursday afternoon, Crombie touted various policy proposals on a variety of areas.

“I will put the priorities of Mississaugans first and they’re clear: To bring taxes under control, protect jobs, attract investment, get Mississauga moving again and make our neighbourhoods safer,” she said.

Damerla told CityNews she plans to keep campaigning and promoting the key themes of her campaign.

“Here [are] the highlights of my plan: Freeze property taxes in 2027 and thereafter keep them at or below inflation, stop the waste at city hall (and) hire an independent auditor general, stop the $100 million that we’re bleeding every year to Brampton by fixing the unfair policing formula, (and) allowing ‘six-plexes’ as of right on certain arterial roads to make housing more affordable and realistic for young families,” she said Thursday afternoon.

When asked what she wanted to accomplish if she gets elected for a full term, Parrish said she was focused on two areas.

“Housing, I want to keep that up. I was at a topping-off ceremony yesterday for three towers on the other side of Port Credit. This is a ground-breaker, and it’s all because of the incentive that we brought in as a council,” she said Thursday afternoon, adding the changes have resulted in support from developers.

“We’ve got to work on the taxes, that’s a big one. Step one was getting the road maintenance moved down from the region so we don’t have to subsidize Caledon $30 million next year, another $18 million or so on waste that we’ve moved down from the region.

“Of course I’m working on the police budget, which is a 38 (per cent)-62 (per cent) split (with Brampton) and I do have a commitment from the premier that he is going to do it (addressing the funding disparity between the two cities).”

Tedjo, speaking outside of Ridgeway Plaza Thursday morning, talked about his small business policy plank, which is part of his broader overall campaign platform. He said initiatives include a new 100-day guarantee for “qualified small-business permits,” small business hubs with “more affordable commercial space,” and expanded youth opportunities. He also said he would pursue bringing a Peel Regional Police substation to the plaza, which has seen crackdowns by officers amid concerns over nuisance gatherings, and extra parking at a nearby site to support the plaza.

“Local entrepreneurs are spending too much time navigating city hall, small businesses are struggling to stay afloat and younger people are having a harder time getting a foot in the door. My plan will transform the City of Mississauga from a barrier into a partner,” Tedjo said.

Click here for a list of all 14 candidates running for mayor.

Election day in Mississauga and all of Ontario’s municipalities is on Oct. 26.