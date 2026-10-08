Ontario narrows out-of-country drug funding rules after cancer patient court victory

Alex Shved, left, and Agata Zieba pose with their two daughters in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Alex Shved

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2026 4:24 pm.

An Ontario man with Stage 4 melanoma says the province has effectively blocked access to public funding for out-of-country drug treatments in response to his attempts to urgently seek therapy in the United States.

Alex Shved, a 37-year-old father of two young children, took the province to court over Ontario Health Insurance Plan rejections. His cancer has spread to his lungs and his bones and he tried every avenue he could think of to ensure he is around for his daughters as long as possible.

He was successful in court but is now “incredibly disappointed and disheartened” to see the government further closing the door for patients in his situation.

“The courts concluded that the government’s actions were unlawful, and the government’s response was to change the law to make those same actions now lawful,” Shved said in an interview. 

OHIP had denied his oncologist’s request for Shved to receive tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy in Florida at an approximate cost of US$600,000, largely citing the fact that the therapy is under consideration for public funding in Ontario.

The executive officer of Ontario public drug programs wrote in his denial that routinely funding out-of-country drug therapies while they are undergoing review in Ontario would “undermine the incentive structure that encourages manufacturers to participate in Canada’s drug review processes.”

A Divisional Court ruling found that OHIP offered no real basis for that reasoning and ordered OHIP to reconsider.

Following that ruling, OHIP rejected Shved’s request for a third time and Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced that the province has amended regulations to clarify that drugs will only be funded out of country if they are already funded within the province but access is temporarily unavailable or delayed.

“We’re protecting Ontario patients and taxpayers from price-gouging and protecting their access to life-saving medications that would otherwise only be available in the United States or overseas,” she wrote in a statement.

The government is also exploring a “mutually satisfactory resolution” in Shved’s individual case, Jones wrote, but Shved said he is so far unclear on what that would entail.

Shved has tried various treatments since first discovering a growing mole in 2020 and his doctors say he would be a good candidate for TIL therapy. It involves doctors removing tumours, extracting immune cells that have infiltrated the tumours, multiplying them in the billions and infusing chemotherapy, then injecting the multiplied cells back into the patient to attack the cancer.

A version of TIL therapy called lifileucel was approved for sale last year by Health Canada, and is now undergoing reviews for consideration of possible funding by provincial drug plans, a process that could take years.

Adil Shamji, a physician and Ontario Liberal health critic, said the clarified rules amount to a bit of a catch-22, allowing patients to access drug therapy outside Canada only when it is already funded within Ontario.

“The risk with that is that in order for a drug to be funded here it has to go through years of regulatory approvals and the challenge with that becomes we have patients who don’t have years to wait,” he said.

“This regulation change is a cruel, heartbreaking commodification of people’s lives.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

7h ago

Province to begin removing Bloor West bike lanes on Tuesday, Chow calls move 'outrageous'

CityNews has learned the province of Ontario will begin removing bike lanes along a stretch of Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Tuesday, with Olivia Chow calling the move "outrageous." Chow said she...

4h ago

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

7h ago

Isaias strengthens into Category 2 hurricane on collision course with the US Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Isaias strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane as it barreled toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, prompting orders for tourists to abandon beaches for safer spots inland, sending locals scurrying for gas and groceries and leading fishing crews to secure their boats before the potentially destructive storm’s arrival.

1h ago

Top Stories

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

7h ago

Province to begin removing Bloor West bike lanes on Tuesday, Chow calls move 'outrageous'

CityNews has learned the province of Ontario will begin removing bike lanes along a stretch of Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Tuesday, with Olivia Chow calling the move "outrageous." Chow said she...

4h ago

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

7h ago

Isaias strengthens into Category 2 hurricane on collision course with the US Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Isaias strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane as it barreled toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, prompting orders for tourists to abandon beaches for safer spots inland, sending locals scurrying for gas and groceries and leading fishing crews to secure their boats before the potentially destructive storm’s arrival.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos