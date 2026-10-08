OSFI says geopolitical, economic and AI risks have intensified for financial system

The Bay Street Financial District is shown in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2026 10:19 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2026 10:28 am.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions says geopolitical uncertainty, economic change and rapid technological advances have intensified risk in the Canadian financial system.

The comments come as the federal banking regulator offered its regular update to its annual risk outlook that was published in the spring.

The report focuses on how frontier artificial intelligence can amplify cyber, technology, third-party and reputational risks.

It notes that as AI capabilities advance, institutions need to strengthen governance, controls and testing.

Peter Routledge, the superintendent of financial institutions, says in an era of advancing AI capabilities, resilience is a competitive advantage.

He says financial institutions that use AI responsibly while managing cyber, technology, and third-party risks will position themselves to thrive in a complex environment.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

1h ago

OSAP freeze raises alarm bells for Ontario career college students

Students in career colleges across Ontario have been left confused and concerned for their futures following a Ford government decision on Tuesday to pause financial aid payments due to suspected criminal...

30m ago

Hamilton fire responds to 2 house explosions Thursday morning

Hamilton firefighters have responded to two house explosions in two different areas of the city on Thursday morning. One of the explosions occured on Springside Drive near Twenty Road East and Upper...

32m ago

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor's race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts. But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when...

1h ago

OSAP freeze raises alarm bells for Ontario career college students

Students in career colleges across Ontario have been left confused and concerned for their futures following a Ford government decision on Tuesday to pause financial aid payments due to suspected criminal...

30m ago

Hamilton fire responds to 2 house explosions Thursday morning

Hamilton firefighters have responded to two house explosions in two different areas of the city on Thursday morning. One of the explosions occured on Springside Drive near Twenty Road East and Upper...

32m ago

Beaches residents say detention tanks add to flooding woes but City staff disagree

Every time a major rainstorm is forecasted to hit Toronto, Beaches resident Steven Roberts starts making phone calls. “I call the central water plant to get them to turn the pumps on," Roberts said. Those...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos