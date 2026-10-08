Ottawa records 60 per cent spike in arrests, detentions of Canadians in United States

Federal agents walk down a street while conducting immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2026 11:31 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2026 2:24 pm.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says the number of arrest and detention cases involving Canadians citizens in the United States has jumped 60 per cent.

The department’s annual report on consular cases, published today, tracks an increase in arrests between April 2025 and March 2026, despite a 25 per cent decline in visits by Canadians to the U.S.

The report does not explain what caused the increase, though U.S. President Donald Trump has expanded immigration raids and Canadians have reported facing uncomfortable questions from U.S. border officials.

Overall, the report tracks a one-fifth increase in the number of arrests of Canadians around the world, including a threefold increase in the number of arrests in Thailand.

Global Affairs Canada has warned in recent years that the growing frequency of wars and natural disasters is resulting in more consular cases that are more complex and expensive to manage.

The data also shows an increase in the number of Canadians voluntarily registering with the department when they go abroad, which helps Ottawa send safety advice and co-ordinate evacuations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

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