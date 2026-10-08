What’s open/closed on Thanksgiving Monday

An "open" sign is shown on a shop door in this undated image. Photo: Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 8, 2026 5:23 am.

A seaonsably warm and mostly dry Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us and while some businesses will be open for the holiday, others are either closed or operating on reduced hours.

Scroll below for a list of what’s open and closed on Monday.

Attractions

  • Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Arcadia Earth: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Distillery District: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: Closed
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

All Beer Stores and LCBO locations will be closed.

Grocery/pharmacy

Most grocery stores will be closed, but select locations including Rabba Fine Foods, Eataly and Whole Foods will be open. Check your local location before you head out to shop.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, check your local location for hours.

Malls

Open:

  • Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed:

  • Dufferin Mall
  • Fairview Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Shops at Don Mills
  • Yorkdale Mall

Transit

  • TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday
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