With 2 Chows on the mayoral ballot, Olivia Chow is reminding her supporters to pick the right one

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks during a press conference at the facility of the pharmaceutical company Sanofi in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 8, 2026 10:40 am.

With Chris Alexander dropping out of the mayor’s race and polls showing Brad Bradford steadily gaining momentum, Olivia Chow knows every vote counts.

But even she almost voted for the wrong Chow when advanced polling stations opened on Tuesday.

Olivia Chow is number nine on the ballot. Right before her at number eight, is a candidate named Braeden Chow.

“I just noticed there is two Chows on the ballot and there is one before me,” she said after casting her vote. “I looked at the Chow and I was about to vote for someone else,” she admitted with a laugh.

By Thursday morning, she wasn’t laughing.

“I am very, very concerned because not everyone has English as their first language, and if English is their second language, then they’re already having trouble navigating and looking for a last name, and then the first one they hit they’re gonna mark because the mark is right beside the last name on the righthand side, you just mark it. Well, they did not vote for Olivia Chow,” she told reporters.

The concern from her camp is that precious votes in a tight race may mistakenly go to the wrong candidate.

Her team even made social media posts and sent out an email reminding the public to be extra careful when they head to the polls.

“With two Chows appearing on the ballot, the Olivia Chow campaign is reminding Toronto voters to take a moment to check the full name of their selected candidate before submitting their ballot,” the email states.

CityNews has reached out to Braeden Chow for comment.

The topic sparked a spirited Reddit thread, with some expressing concerns about lost votes, and others saying the ballots are poorly designed.

“This is an insanely stupid ballot design,” one Redditor wrote. “When two last names are the same first names should be bolded and capitalized at the very least.”

Another asked: “Am I insane for thinking this could turn out to cost her a material number of votes?”

“This ballot is awful,” an additional commenter adds. “Why the heck are the first names so distant from the last name, in a smaller font, and floating on a different plane? It took me at least a minute longer to vote than it should have because I nearly picked the wrong candidate and had to triple check.”

More to come

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