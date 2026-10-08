Woman, 70s, seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke has sent two people to hospital.

Toronto police say they were called to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue just after 6 p.m. for reports of a three-car crash.

Paramedics tell CityNews a woman in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.