Everybody rock your body: Backstreet Boys tickets on public sale Friday

If you want it that way, today’s the day: tickets for the Backstreet Boys Toronto residency at the Rogers Centre go on public sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

After massive public demand during ticket presales that started on Oct. 5, the initial four-date run of shows presented by Rogers was extended twice to expand to a nine-date stretch over three weekends in February, 2027.

Into the Millenium – Homecoming: Live in Canada will take over the Rogers Centre for the record residency on the weekends of Feb. 12, 13 and 14, Feb. 19, 20 and 21 and Feb. 26, 27 and 28.

The shows will be the iconic 90s boy band’s only 2027 North American stadium concerts. The group has had it going on in Canada from the early years of their careers, where they marked their first major breakthrough in North America back in 1995.

Group member Brian Littrell said Canada has shown them the shape of their hearts from day one, and they’re excited that Backstreet’s back in the country after four long years.

“Canada was one of the first places to embrace us, and the love and support we’ve received from our fans there has meant so much from the very beginning,” said Brian Littrell. “Coming back feels incredibly special. It is a chance for all of us to celebrate the memories we’ve made together and create some new ones.”

For Rogers customers who still haven’t made the call to buy tickets, they have one more chance to quit playing games and purchase a limited number of reserved tickets by using their presale code during the public sale.

To get the code:

Go to your MyRogers app. (My Rogers (Shaw) app in Western Canada)

Click on the Backstreet Boys banner to claim your code – it will save in the messages section of the app

Log in to Ticketmaster on Oct. 9 at least 15 mins before the sale starts and enter your code

Rogers customers and fans will also have the chance to win thousands of tickets including grand prizes with airfare and accommodation in Toronto, with contests already live on Rogers radio stations 98.1 CHFI and KISS 92.5 social media channels.

Rogers is the parent company of this website.