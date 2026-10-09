Canada backs International Criminal Court after U.S. imposes sanctions

FILE — The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen on Dec. 9, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2026 4:57 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2026 7:12 pm.

Canada signed a joint statement in support of the International Criminal Court after the United States moved to sanction the organization today.

The statement says the signatories strongly disagree with the sanctions and reaffirm their “continued and unwavering” support for the court.

Canada issued the statement jointly with Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The sanctions cut the court off from U.S.-based financial services, technology companies and U.S. currency, and are part of a campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the United States and its allies, including Israel.

The United States announced the sanctions today, after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African jurist Navi Pillay.

Pillay chaired a commission that last year concluded Israel was responsible for a genocide with a specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

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