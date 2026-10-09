Ford government removes Paul Godfrey from Order of Ontario advisory council over ‘false public claims’

Former Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey is seen during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday, January 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Richard Southern

Posted October 9, 2026 5:09 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2026 5:22 pm.

The Ford government has removed Paul Godfrey from the Order of Ontario Advisory Council, telling 680 NewsRadio that it’s because of “false public claims” which have put him in a conflict of interest.

The council is responsible for reviewing and evaluating nominations submitted to the Order of Ontario.

Godfrey alleges the premier’s office used his son’s government contract as “leverage” to place an election op-ed by Premier Ford in Postmedia newspapers in 2025.

“The premier regularly contributes op-eds to a range of leading publications, including National Post, Financial Post, the Sun chain, the Toronto Star, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal,” read a statement from the premier’s office.

Godfrey, former Metro Toronto chairman and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, called the statement “laughable.”

“I have been around long enough to know when I am being strong-armed by someone with political power,” he said in a statement obtained by 680 NewsRadio.

“I was uncomfortable with it. But I wanted my son’s company to keep helping people, and as a lifelong Progressive Conservative, I wanted the government to succeed,” he added, noting that Postmedia was unaware of the leverage the premier’s office was using on him.

The letter was published on January 27, 2025.

Last December, Ontario Provincial Police launched an investigation into Keel Digital Solutions as part of a probe connected to the Skills Development Fund. The mental health solutions firm is chaired by Godrey’s son, Rob.

In January, the Ontario government filed a lawsuit against Keel Digital seeking to recoup more than $25 million in public money. It alleges the company, through its subsidiary Get A-Head Inc., inflated the number of counselling sessions it reported delivering to students, resulting in overpayments of millions of dollars.

The company has vigorously denied the allegations, and has filed a counterclaim, saying the government’s allegations have damaged the company’s reputation.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer charged with several firearm-related offences after Canada Border Services Agency probe

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that one of its officers has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation. In a release, the...

2h ago

SIU says Toronto officer had 'no alternative' but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment...

2h ago

Another Marineland whale dies at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

Another whale shipped out of Marineland has died at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

7m ago

Frances Nunziata not confirming reports she's withdrawing from Toronto municipal election race

Long-time Toronto councillor Frances Nunziata is not confirming reports she is withdrawing from the municipal election race. CityNews had initially cited sources stating that the York South-Weston councillor...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer charged with several firearm-related offences after Canada Border Services Agency probe

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that one of its officers has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation. In a release, the...

2h ago

SIU says Toronto officer had 'no alternative' but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment...

2h ago

Another Marineland whale dies at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

Another whale shipped out of Marineland has died at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

7m ago

Frances Nunziata not confirming reports she's withdrawing from Toronto municipal election race

Long-time Toronto councillor Frances Nunziata is not confirming reports she is withdrawing from the municipal election race. CityNews had initially cited sources stating that the York South-Weston councillor...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos