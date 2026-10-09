Ford government removes Paul Godfrey from Order of Ontario advisory council over ‘false public claims’

The Ford government has removed Paul Godfrey from the Order of Ontario Advisory Council, telling 680 NewsRadio that it’s because of “false public claims” which have put him in a conflict of interest.

The council is responsible for reviewing and evaluating nominations submitted to the Order of Ontario.

Godfrey alleges the premier’s office used his son’s government contract as “leverage” to place an election op-ed by Premier Ford in Postmedia newspapers in 2025.

“The premier regularly contributes op-eds to a range of leading publications, including National Post, Financial Post, the Sun chain, the Toronto Star, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal,” read a statement from the premier’s office.

Godfrey, former Metro Toronto chairman and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, called the statement “laughable.”

“I have been around long enough to know when I am being strong-armed by someone with political power,” he said in a statement obtained by 680 NewsRadio.

“I was uncomfortable with it. But I wanted my son’s company to keep helping people, and as a lifelong Progressive Conservative, I wanted the government to succeed,” he added, noting that Postmedia was unaware of the leverage the premier’s office was using on him.

The letter was published on January 27, 2025.

Last December, Ontario Provincial Police launched an investigation into Keel Digital Solutions as part of a probe connected to the Skills Development Fund. The mental health solutions firm is chaired by Godrey’s son, Rob.

In January, the Ontario government filed a lawsuit against Keel Digital seeking to recoup more than $25 million in public money. It alleges the company, through its subsidiary Get A-Head Inc., inflated the number of counselling sessions it reported delivering to students, resulting in overpayments of millions of dollars.

The company has vigorously denied the allegations, and has filed a counterclaim, saying the government’s allegations have damaged the company’s reputation.