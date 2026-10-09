Halton police looking for driver in Burlington hit-and-run that left man with serious injuries

Halton police are searching for the driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Burlington on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Fairview Street, just east of Brant Street, around 11:25 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the collision occured in the right curb lane of of the street and the vehicle was last seen travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Fairview.

Witnesses say the vehicle was a dark-coloured, compact-size SUV. The driver and passenger were both described as males around 20 years old.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact police.