Jazz Aviation flight attendants ratify new five-year labour agreement

HALIFAX — Jazz Aviation LP says its flight attendants have ratified a new labour agreement.

The subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. operates Air Canada Express flights for Air Canada to 65 destinations across North America.

The company says the agreement spans five years and includes “industry-competitive wages and benefits,” though it did not share further details.

The move comes after it reached a tentative contract with the union representing its flight attendants in September.

The Canadian Flight Attendant Union represents 865 flight attendants at Jazz Aviation.

The flight attendants had voted last month to strike if a deal could not be reached.