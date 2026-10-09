SIU says Toronto officer had ‘no alternative’ but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment in North York last June.

On the morning of June 11, 2026, Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers raided an apartment in the Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive area in connection to an investigation into multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

During the raid the SIU said a suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, shot a pistol at officers.

Pinizzotto, 43, was struck and later died in hospital.

The SIU said another officer returned fire, striking and badly injuring Bennett.

Bennett survived and was later charged with first‑degree murder after regaining consciousness in hospital.

In a release Friday, SIU director Joseph Martino found the man’s use of a gun against the officers left them with “no alternative” but to try to defend themselves with a resort to lethal force of their own.

“There can be no doubt that the officers believed their lives to be in danger and that they acted to protect themselves from grievous bodily harm and death,” Martino wrote.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said while the decision brings the SIU investigation to an end, it does not diminish the loss the police service continues to feel.

“On that day, we lost Constable Marc Pinizzotto, a dedicated member of our Emergency Task Force, a respected colleague, and a friend. Marc gave his life in service to others, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Demkiw said in a social media post.

“I want to thank members of the public for your support during this difficult time and for continuing to keep Marc’s family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts.”