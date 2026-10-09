Should we be worried about the plague?

The death of a lab worker in Russia has raised fears of the plague. Authorities claim she died of pneumonia from an unknown origin, but have yet to release any other details surrounding if there’s a connection to the lab she worked at.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and the Science Chair for the Save America movement, then she’s joined by Maria Popova, a political scientist from McGill University. They discuss what we know about the pneumonic plague, its chances of breaking out into another global pandemic, and about the challenges of dealing with an authoritarian country like Russia, when communication is so key in a potential crisis.

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