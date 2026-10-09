Police in Peel Region warn of ‘high-risk’ offender released back into community

Photo of Gil Dasilva is seen. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 9, 2026 7:59 pm.

Police in Peel Region have issued a public safety advisory following the release of a “high-risk” offender back into the community.

Police say 74-year-old Gil DaSilva was released from custody on Oct 9 after completing a sentence for manslaughter.

DaSilva was arrested in the March 2017 in connection with the murder of his son’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Cheryl McVarish, in Mississauga.

“Gil has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for violent offences,” police said in a release on Friday.

“Peel Regional Police’s Offender Management Unit believes Gil Dasilva presents a significant risk to public safety and an elevated risk of re-offending or breaching his conditions, particularly involving women.”

Police say they will be monitoring DaSilva’s activities and ensure he complies with his court-ordered conditions.

Police did not indicate where in the region DaSilva intends to reside but asked members of the pubic not to approach him.

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