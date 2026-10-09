Police search for man in alleged Moss Park sexual assault
Posted October 9, 2026 9:33 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a Moss Park apartment early Friday.
Investigators say the victim was asleep when they were awoken by a man around 5 a.m.
“The suspect sexually assaulted and assaulted the victim,” police said in a release, adding the victim was able to escape and call for help.
The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.
He is described as a white male with a skinny build and scruffy facial hair.
Police say the man and the victim are not known to each other.