Police search for man in alleged Moss Park sexual assault

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted October 9, 2026 9:33 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a Moss Park apartment early Friday.

Investigators say the victim was asleep when they were awoken by a man around 5 a.m.

“The suspect sexually assaulted and assaulted the victim,” police said in a release, adding the victim was able to escape and call for help.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white male with a skinny build and scruffy facial hair.

Police say the man and the victim are not known to each other.

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